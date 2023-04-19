Turner, Marsh hit homers, Phillies beat White Sox 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Trea Turner homered and had three hits, Brandon Marsh also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. Taijuan Walker pitched into the seventh inning. Turner hit his first home run for the Phillies with a solo shot in the first. The two-time All-Star singled and scored in the third and capped a two-run fourth with an RBI double against Tanner Banks. Walker gave up two runs and five hits in 61/3 innings. José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his second save in three chances. Chicago’s Mike Clevinger lasted just three innings, allowing three runs and six hits on 75 pitches. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the first.

