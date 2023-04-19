UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona has become the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood. The forward-center from Nigeria averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games as a freshman last season. Coach Mick Cronin says Bona will retain his eligibility ahead of the June 22 draft, which means he could return. Junior Jaylen Clark also declared for the draft, but could return, too. Freshman Amari Bailey and seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. also have put their names in the draft.

