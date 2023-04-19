US, Mexico will bid to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by Dec. 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA’s Congress that May 17. South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil’s sports minister has said that nation will bid. The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. The Americans are a four-time champion, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

