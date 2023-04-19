Warriors program gives minority-owned businesses a lift

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thanks to a training program for minority business owners through the Golden State Warriors, LaSonia Mansfield made a big career change and took on the daunting task of becoming a female leader in the field of construction cleanup. Mansfield now has a $2.6 million, four-year contract on a major project in San Francisco. She had to win the bid, and the Warriors helped prepare her to do so through a four-month training program called Franchise Fund. Franchise Fund has helped nearly 60 businesses get off the ground and certified in the first three years of giving out four-month grants. The program was recognized with the NBA’s Inclusion Innovation Award.

