Wizards fire GM Tommy Sheppard after missing playoffs again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have fired general manager Tommy Sheppard. Owner Ted Leonsis says the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing. Sheppard’s dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted this same record this season. The failure to make it even to the play-in round was particularly distressing since the Wizards just signed star guard Bradley Beal to a max-value contract last offseason.

