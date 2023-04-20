Alonso homers again, Mets thump Giants 9-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading ninth homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Escobar added a two-run drive to back a milestone night for rookie pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4. Jeff McNeil also connected for his first homer of the season and had an RBI single for New York. The Mets are 6-1 on their 10-game road trip. Senga allowed four runs and five hits, struck out four and walked four in five innings to become the second pitcher in franchise history to begin his career 3-0. Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for San Francisco.

