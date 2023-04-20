Angels manager Nevin ejected twice from same game

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin says he’s never been ejected twice from the same game — until Wednesday night. In the ninth inning with the game tied at 2, Mike Trout was called out on a checked swing by first base ump Will Little, stranding two. Nevin came out of the dugout to yell at Little and was tossed. Then he walked past the foul line and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale. Nevin says he told Barksdale he already had been tossed.

