Angels rookie O’Hoppe forced from game by shoulder pain

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe was forced from a 9-3 loss to the New York Yankees by a recurrence of intense left shoulder pain after a swing in the ninth inning. O’Hoppe was acquired from Philadelphia last August in the Brandon Marsh trade and made his big league debut Sept. 28. The 23-year-old is considered a top AL Rookie of the Year candidate and is hitting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs. He initially hurt the shoulder during Monday’s 5-4 win at Boston but stayed in that game.

