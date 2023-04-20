Bears have options at No. 9 going into NFL draft

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears already used the draft to address their glaring need for a playmaking receiver. They still have big holes to fill. The Bears need better protection for quarterback Justin Fields and help on the defensive line, starting with the No. 9 overall pick. General manager Ryan Poles already made one huge splash when he traded the No. 1 overall selection to Carolina for receiver DJ Moore and moved down eight spots. There are a number of ways Poles could go at No. 9. Things could get interesting if Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is available, given his off-field issues. If they opt for an offensive lineman, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright are possibilities.

