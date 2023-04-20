Booker has 45 points, Suns top Leonard-less Clippers 129-124

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 45 points, Kevin Durant added 26 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference series. Leonard sat out because of a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined fellow star Paul George since March 21. Leonard was hurt in Game 1, and played through it in Game 2, but afterward his condition didn’t improve. Norman Powell led the Clippers, scoring a career playoff-high 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists. Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles. Booker shot 18 for 29 and had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks while playing a game-high 44 minutes. He scored 38 points in Game 2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.