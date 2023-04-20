Boxer Conor Benn charged with use of prohibited substance

LONDON (AP) — British boxer Conor Benn has been charged with the alleged use of a prohibited substance. UK Anti-Doping says the 26-year-old Benn was charged on April 3 for using clomifene. It is a female fertility drug that is on WADA’s list of banned substances and is known to elevate testosterone levels in men. UKAD says it notified and provisionally suspended Benn on March 15. The anti-doping authority does not typically disclose that an athlete has been charged or suspended but says this was “exceptional circumstances.” Benn’s all-British catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr. was canceled in October after Benn returned traces of clomifene in a random test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.