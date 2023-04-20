Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA’s 6th man of year award

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly. Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA. It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: He was rookie of the year in 2016-17. Brogdon beat out fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee.

