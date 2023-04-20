Clark-Hossler, O’Hair-Matthews take early lead at Zurich

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The teams of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews, each shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball format to tie for a one-shot lead through the first round of Zurich Classic. The 40-year-old O’Hair has four PGA Tour wins, the last in 2011. The 28-year-old Matthews has never finished higher than 35th. Matthews had the shot of the day with an eagle from 135 yards on the par-4 12th. Five teams shot 62. Those included brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending U.S. Open champion and is coming off a win last weekend at the RBC Heritage. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are six shots back.

