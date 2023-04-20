Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:13 PM

Dodgers activate OF Mookie Betts from paternity list

KTVZ

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Evan Phillips has been placed on the paternity list and infielder Yonny Hernández has been optioned to the team’s top farm club. Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content