Duran homers, hits Maeda in Red Sox’s 11-5 win over Twins

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran lined a ball of Kenta Maeda’s ankle to knock the Twins starter from the game and hit another one off the Green Monster in Boston’s 11-5 victory over Minnesota. Maeda allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo and left after Duran’s 111 mph line drive hit his left ankle for the last out of the second inning. Emilio Pagan relieved him and gave up five straight hits as Boston opened a 7-0 lead. Tanner Houck scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Willi Castro’s two-run homer in the seventh. Castro also came in to pitch, getting one out.

