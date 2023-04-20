Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum to reopen in time for hoops

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum will reopen in time for the next college basketball season. The 10,523-seat arena closed in early March after a chunk of concrete fell from the roof. An extensive structural review conducted by several engineering firms has been completed. The timeline for repairs will allow the men’s and women’s teams to compete at their longtime home arena when the hoops season begins in November. The gymnastics team will also return next spring after being forced to move a pair of home meets to an arena in suburban Atlanta near the end of this past season.

