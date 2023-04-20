Grisham has 4 RBIs, Padres beat D-backs in Tatis’ return

PHOENIX (AP) — Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 in Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return from a PED suspension. Tatis was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first regular-season game since 2021. He batted leadoff and played right field. His highlight came on defense in the eighth, when he sprinted back and to his left before snagging a line drive and robbing Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit. The 24-year-old Tatis missed all of last season first because of a broken left wrist and then an 80-game PED suspension.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.