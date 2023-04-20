Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks trying to get under LeBron’s skin
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calling the NBA’s all-time leading scorer old and just another player might not seem very smart to most folks. Grizzlies defender Dillon Brooks is just trying to get under LeBron James’ skin and in his head. Brooks started the mind games saying he wanted to face James and the Lakers before their first-round Western Conference series was locked in. Brooks didn’t hold back after his Grizzlies tied this series at 1-1 without Ja Morant. Brooks called James a legend yes, but “old” at 38. Brooks added James isn’t the player who won titles in Miami and Cleveland. Brooks, who is in the final year of his contract, says he’s trying to make a name for himself.