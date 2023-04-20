Haaland’s presence allowing City to evolve under Guardiola

The arrival of Erling Haaland has given Manchester City one of the most formidable scorers ever seen in English soccer and his presence is enabling manager Pep Guardiola to evolve his tactical approach in the biggest games. Guardiola is no longer wedded to the possession-based philosophy that has been the hallmark of his trophy-laden coaching career. City can now just as comfortably cede possession and play on the counterattack led by Haaland. It has worked in wins over Arsenal and Bayern Munich this season as Guardiola becomes less stubborn about the soccer style for which he has become so renowned. It could yet lead City to a first Champions League title.

