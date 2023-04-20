James Outman hits grand slam as Dodgers beat Cubs 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — James Outman hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his second homer of the game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 victory. Max Muncy also homered for the banged-up Dodgers, who had dropped three of four. David Peralta and Miguel Vargas each had two hits. It was the first career grand slam and multihomer game for the 25-year-old Outman. The rookie outfielder also threw out a runner at the plate. Chicago had won a season-high four straight. Cody Bellinger homered against his former team for the second time this season, but Michael Fulmer struggled with his location in the ninth.

