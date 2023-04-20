Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 3 against Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series. The team ruled Leonard out several hours before tipoff in Los Angeles on Thursday night because of a sprained right knee. That leaves the Clippers without both of their star players against the Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Paul George hasn’t played since March 21, when he sprained his right knee in a game. Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists through the first two games of the playoffs. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

