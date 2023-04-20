Kings, rapper E-40 cite ‘misunderstanding’ for ejection

The Sacramento Kings and a Bay Area hip-hop star who alleged “racial bias” for being kicked out of a playoff game said the situation resulted from a “unfortunate misunderstanding.” The rapper E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, and the team put out a joint statement on Wednesday explaining what led to E-40 being ejected from the Golden 1 Center during Game 1 of a playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The statement says there was a ‘miscommunication’ and said it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” between both parties.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.