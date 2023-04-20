Kreider scores 2 more, Rangers open 2-0 lead on Devils
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in a three-goal second period and the New York Rangers stunned the New Jersey Devils 5-1 to a take a 2-0 lead on the road in their first-round playoff series. Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second straight game as the Rangers had their way with the young Devils. Kaapo Kakko also scored and Adam Fox added two more assists to give him six in two games. Igor Shesterkin had a relatively easy night, making 21 saves. Erik Haula scored for New Jersey.