Make them picks: Rams determined to restock through draft

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams say the bills have come due for their years of high living, and general manager Les Snead has elected to pay them instead of putting it off for another season. To rebuild their roster in the meantime, the Rams will rely heavily on the draft. After years of taking a bold, swashbuckling approach to building a championship team, Los Angeles made no dramatic personnel additions and lost numerous key veterans this spring. The Rams expect the majority of their personnel losses over the past few years to be filled by acquisitions in the draft.

