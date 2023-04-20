Memphis signee Williams pleads not guilty to gun charges
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The attorney for Memphis signee Mikey Williams has entered pleas of not guilty on six felony charges of assault with a firearm stemming from a late March shooting. Williams appeared at the arraignment via video conference due to what his attorney said were threats “that are public and online.” Williams could get up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He is one of the first stars of the name, image and likeness era with a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said Wednesday that “as of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise.”