New Jersey acts to help problem gamblers, sets ad standards

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is changing its gambling regulations to set advertising standards, making it easier for people with gambling problems to exclude themselves from casinos and marketing from the gambling houses, and creating a position to monitor how well the state’s problem gambling outreach efforts are working. It also limits advertising in locations where it would entice those under 21 years of age to gamble; requires gambling operators to provide the public with the ability to swiftly opt out of direct advertising; and makes it easier for people to place themselves on a self-exclusion list obligating casinos to prevent them from gambling on their premises or online.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.