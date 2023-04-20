North Carolina GOP closes in on transgender athlete ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prohibition on transgender girls playing on female sports teams in North Carolina schools has cleared a second legislative chamber. The Senate voted for the legislation Thursday. The House passed a similar bill the day before. The activity means the Republican-dominated General Assembly appears poised to work out a final compromise in the coming weeks and send it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The GOP now holds veto-proof majorities in both chambers. Bill supporters say the measure is about ensuring cisgender girls have safe and fair competitions. Opponents say the prohibition would harm already vulnerable students.

