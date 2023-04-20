PSU’s Franklin: Revenue sharing with players ‘inevitable’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin says major college football players being paid is inevitable and the sooner it happens the better it will be for the sports. In an interview earlier this week with The Associated Press, Franklin said while there is much focus in college sports regulating how college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness, a bigger change is on the horizon. Franklin said he believes within the next five years college football players will be sharing in the billions of dollars of revenue that conferences and schools generate from their sport.

