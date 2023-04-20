Rebuilding Cardinals weigh options with No. 3 pick in draft

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have avoided saying the franchise has entered rebuild mode, even if it sure does feel like it. The Cardinals will have the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, which provides one of the first big moments for new coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. There’s been rampant speculation that the Cardinals might trade the No. 3 pick, moving down in the draft to add a few more picks for a roster that needs talent at just about every spot.

