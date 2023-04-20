Rhule embrace of Huskers tradition fuels popularity — so far
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has quickly endeared himself to one of the nation’s most ardent fan bases in five months. The true test of his popularity will come in a year or two, when his work to bring back one of college football’s biggest brands is fully underway. So far he’s proved to be a fast study and tells fans what they want to hear. He frequently references the program’s traditional staples of hard work, physical practices and a pounding run game. The Huskers close Rhule’s first spring practice on Saturday.