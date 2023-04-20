Saints primed to cash in on Payton trade during NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says he sees his club’s 2023 first-round draft choice as a bonus pick. That’s because the Saints ended last season without a first-round pick because of prior trades. And they only got another one by agreeing to trade coach Sean Payton to Denver. Loomis says there was no way to know for sure how soon Payton would want to end his 2021 retirement or whether a team that wanted Payton was prepared to trade a first-round pick for him. New Orleans now has the 29th overall pick to go with an early second-rounder that gives them two picks in the top 40 and eight picks overall.

