Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Maz Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game. Scherzer appealed the suspension and $10,000 fine imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, and can continue to play until the appeal is decided. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.

