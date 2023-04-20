Stone scores twice to lift Golden Knights past Jets 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored two third-period goals and assisted on another in just his second game since returning from back surgery to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night to even the first-round series. Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel scored his first career playoff goal and Phil Kessel and Alex Pietrangelo each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves. Adam Lowry and Kevin Stenlund each scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 stops.

