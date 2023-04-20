Tatis back in lineup for Padres after 80-game PED suspension

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the lineup for the San Diego Padres. The young superstar will bat leadoff and play in right field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, playing in the big leagues for the first time since an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates, management and a fan base. The 24-year-old’s maturity has been under the microscope over the past couple years, ever since he signed a $330 million, 14-year contract prior to the 2021 season. He was one of the game’s premier sluggers from 2019 to 2021, batting .292 while mashing 81 homers, including an NL-best 42 during the 2021 season.

