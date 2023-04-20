Traffic incident sidelines gay footballer Jankto

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto, who recently came out as gay, is taking time away from soccer following a traffic incident. Sparta says Jankto has been given time to deal with his “personal situation.” Sparta declined to give more details. Jankto says his health doesn’t make it possible to continue helping Sparta in title and cup races and thanked the club and the fans for their support. Police say he was checked by officers after they were notified by another driver on Tuesday. An alcohol test was negative but Jankto refused to be tested for other drugs. According to media reports, he also didn’t have a driver’s licence.

