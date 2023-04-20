Tsitsipas beats Shapovalov, reaches Barcelona quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open by defeating Danis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2. The second-seeded Greek saved both break points he faced against the Canadian to move to 18-5 for the season. Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur. The Australian advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov. The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona. He lost in the final to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He also lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic. Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

