BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has left a game after being hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle. Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the second inning. Maeda then crumpled to the grass. The Twins training staff rushed out to help him and he eventually walked to the dugout. Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.