US defender Joe Scally extends Gladbach contract to 2027

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — United States defender Joe Scally has extended his contract to stay at German club Borussia Mönchengladbach through the 2026-27 season. Gladbach says the 20-year-old Scally extended his deal by one year. Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus says “Joe has developed really well with us. He quickly made the transition from being a talented youngster in our under-23s to a regular for the first team, and even made the U.S. World Cup squad.” Scally has made 56 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach and five in the German Cup. He has also made four appearances for the United States.

