Vikings need cornerbacks and a receiver, but what about QB?

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The persistent need for cornerbacks in the NFL draft has only ramped up for the Minnesota Vikings with the departure of Patrick Peterson. There’s an opening for a wide receiver, too, after jettisoning veteran Adam Thielen. But Kirk Cousins is only signed for one more season. Could this be the draft for the Vikings to find his successor at quarterback? The Vikings have the 23rd overall pick in the first round. Tennessee product Hendon Hooker has been mentioned as a potential fit. He’s coming off a torn ACL. Another need for the Vikings this year is interior defensive linemen.

