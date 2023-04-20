Warriors will lean on dependable Looney with Green suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have always been able to depend on Kevon Looney and the center realizes his role is suddenly as large as ever. The Warriors are on the ropes against upstart Sacramento and with Draymond Green suspended need the durable Looney to play big to help stave off the Kings. The Warriors might have completely fractured during training camp when Green punched Jordan Poole at practice had it not been for Looney’s voice of reason and steadying hand. General manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr largely credit Looney for keeping the peace after an incident that threatened to put the entire season in jeopardy for the defending champions. Now, with their season in jeopardy again, the Warriors will look to the unlikely Looney.

