White Sox’s Hendriks says he’s in remission from lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

