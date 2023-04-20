With Brady moving on, Bucs aim to use draft to stay relevant

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Winning without Tom Brady will be a challenge. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers concede as much, although general manager Jason Licht insists losing the seven-time Super Bowl champion to retirement this offseason hasn’t impacted the team’s commitment to remaining competitive. With Brady no longer in the picture, the Bucs have parted ways with several veterans acquired to help the quarterback. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was signed in free agency to compete for Brady’s old job. Meanwhile, Licht and coach Todd Bowles feel they’ve given the defense a chance to stay relevant by re-signing linebacker and long-time team captain Lavonte David, as well as cornerback Jamel Dean. Next up is finding additional help in the NFL draft, beginning with the 19th pick in the first round.

