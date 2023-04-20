Yanks keep Ohtani, Trout quiet, beat Angels 9-3, take 2 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes kept Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout off the bases, Jose Trevino hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 to take two of three. Ohtani and Trout each went 0 for 3 against Cortes, a fellow All-Star. Aaron Judge singled to help spark the first-inning rally. Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a pair of diving catches in center and hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh, and Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, raising his average to .344. New York has won five of its first six series.

