76ers’ Joel Embiid out of Game 4 with sprained knee
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the Philadelphia 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3. The NBA’s leading scorer did block a shot to protect a two-point lead with 8.8 seconds left and said after the game he was OK. Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, has been hit by injuries in the playoffs most of his career. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb and an orbital fracture last year in the playoffs. He’s missed other postseason games with knee injuries and illness.