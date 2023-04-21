Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona Open semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open after beating fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4. Alcaraz broke Fokina’s serve for the second time in the final game to clinch the victory on the Rafa Nadal center court. Alcaraz lost three straight games toward the end of the first set before prevailing in the tiebreaker. The second-ranked Alcaraz will play in the semifinal against 12th-seeded Daniel Evans or 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur.

