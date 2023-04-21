Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 3 remains uncertain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat remains uncertain. Budenholzer says the two-time MVP did some individual work before the Bucks’ practice but not “team stuff.” Antetokounmpo left Game 1 with a bruised lower back. He didn’t play Thursday in the Bucks’ 138-122 Game 2 victory. Budenholzer also says Wesley Matthews is not available for for Game 3 but didn’t say whether the veteran guard might return later in the series.

