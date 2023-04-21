Atlanta Falcons release CB Casey Hayward after 1 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback Casey Hayward has been released by the Atlanta Falcons after one injury-plagued season. Hayward was midway through a two-year deal with the Falcons, who saved $5 million in cap space by releasing the two-time Pro Bowler. The team will incur a $2 million dead cap hit. The Falcons brought in Hayward last offseason to pair with star cornerback A.J. Terrell. But Hayward lasted only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury. He had one interception, deflected three passes and recorded 17 tackles. The 33-year-old was a Pro Bowler with the Chargers in 2016 and 2017.

