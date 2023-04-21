Black softball coaches at Illinois, Michigan St make history

Illinois college softball coach Tyra Perry and Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley will meet in a three-game series in what is believed to be the first matchup between Black female softball coaches at Power Five programs. Perry and McDonald-Kelley are friends. Perry sees the moment as a sign of progress but is disappointed that it took this long to happen. She said there are plenty of good Black assistant coaches out there ready to make the jump to the Power Five.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.