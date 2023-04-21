Brewers’ Mitchell could miss rest of season due to shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell is at risk of missing the rest of the season after an MRI revealed significant damage to his left shoulder. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Mitchell is getting a second opinion. Counsell said surgery would “definitely put the rest of the season in jeopardy.” Mitchell said he will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday for a consultation before deciding whether to have surgery. The 24-year-old Mitchell hurt his shoulder while sliding into third base in the 10th inning of the Brewers’ 6-5, 11-inning victory at Seattle on Tuesday.

