Collision ends Smyly perfect game bid, Cubs top Dodgers 13-0

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected. Smyly struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

